Lee Jun-ho is undoubtedly one of the most handsome actors in the South Korean entertainment industry and is turning heads in Netflix’s ‘King The Land’ drama as well. Apart from being known for his versatility, Lee Jun-ho is also admired for his immense good looks and enjoys a huge fanbase for his natural charisma.

Be it his gorgeousness or his lean body shape. fans have been extremely keen to know about the Korean star’s workout routine, skincare and diet plans. Thus, today we have planned to take you through the star’s skincare routine. Scroll down to know about it.

Though Jun-ho remains busy with his hectic schedule, the ‘King The Land‘ star makes sure to diligently follow his skincare routine to maintain his radiant and smooth skin. Cleansing is a very important part of Jun-ho’s regime and he feels that it plays a crucial role in achieving and maintaining healthy, youthful skin.

After proper cleansing, 2PM Junho uses a toner in his daily skincare to maintain a well-balanced complexion. A toner also helps to maintain the skin’s pH balance and keep the skin properly hydrated leading to a glowing and radiant skin. Following this, Jun-ho uses a moisturiser as it is an extremely important component in maintaining well-hydrated skin and avoiding dryness, despite hectic schedules.

Apart from this daily skincare routine, Lee Jun-ho also indulges in a daily workout regime and starts his day with cycling which indirectly adds onto the healthy lifestyle. The actor also makes sure to drink a lot of water to maintain good hydration in the body.

When it comes to 2PM Junho‘s diet plan, he follows a strict diet that helps him to maintain good health along with an envious physique. The “My House” singer also restricts himself from crossing 1200 kcal per day. So what are you waiting for? Start your skincare routine today and implement these steps to get a radiant and glowing skin like Lee Jun-ho.

