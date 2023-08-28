Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton were once a hot couple in the town who once went overboard while sharing about their intimate life, but that was all good; things turned serious when Thornton did s*x scenes with Halle Berry, which allegedly caused problems in his marriage with Jolie. Billy worked with Halle in Monsters Ball, and the raunchy scenes were a little too much for the A-list actress it seemed.

Monster’s Ball came out in 2001, and it was a romance drama starring Berry and Thornton for the unversed; Jolie and the actor were married together from 2000 to 2003. S8x scenes do put a lot of pressure on the actors performing them, and sometimes, that chemistry becomes uneasy for the actors’ real-life partners, which happened in the case of Jolie and Thornton.

Billy Bob Thornton once in an interview with The Sun newspaper, opened up about this ordeal and the problems his s*x scenes on-screen with Halle Berry caused with Angelina Jolie at home. He said, “If you are an actor, even doing a Disney movie or cartoon voices, you could still be away from each other for six months. Look how it applied to me. I go away and do a film like Monster’s Ball with a very explicit s*x scene with Halle Berry.”

Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, continued, “She is one of the most beautiful women in the world, and I am talking on the phone to my wife, and she says, ‘What have you been doing today?'” Explaining his conversation with his ‘wife,’ he went on and said, “And I say, ‘Oh, I did that s*x scene with Halle Berry.’ You are then asked if you actually touch her. I say, ‘I had to – it’s in the scene'”.

He continued, “Other people’s situations are hard, with areas of doubt. But if you are a thousand miles from home on a film set simulating s*x with a beautiful woman, it’s even tougher.”

Billy Bob Thornton’s interview came out years after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, and speaking about his past relationship with the actress, he said, “I blew my marriage to Angelina. I thought I was not good enough for her, and I was too insecure. We are still friends.”

Angelina Jolie is currently living a single life, spending time with her kids after her divorce from Brad Pitt.

