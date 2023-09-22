BLACKPINK girls recently completed their ‘BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] FINALE IN SEOUL’ at Gocheok Sky Dome, marking the end of BLACKPINK’s unprecedented world tour, which had started in October 2022. The girl gang got quite emotional that left the BLINKS assuming that perhaps the concert could be BLACKPINK’s last performance together, owing to the issue related to Lisa’s contract renewal with their agency, YG Entertainment.

And, now a media outlet reported that the complete re-contract between BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment had fallen through. According to reports, only Rose has renewed her contract, while the other three members; Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa will move to different agencies. However, the report also stated that discussions are going on to allow the entire girl group to engage in activities for at least six months every year.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK debuted back in 2016, and since then, YG Entertainment has been managing the girl band. BLACKPINK celebrated their 7th debut anniversary on August 8, however, they failed to reach a final agreement on their contract renewal with YG Entertainment, even after one month.

YG Entertainment responded to the reports of the failed re-contract by stating that “there is no confirmed information about the re-contract of Blackpink members; discussions are ongoing.”

The contract renewal process of BLACKPINK has been in the headlines for quite some time now. It all started when reports claimed that Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, will not be renewing her contract with the agency any more and has allegedly rejected the agency’s offers; one of which was worth 50 billion KRW (approx $37.7 million).

On Wednesday, a foreign media outlet ‘star.setn’ reported that there are high chances that Lisa will sign a new contract with a US label, instead of YG Entertainment. Reportedly, the US record label has offered Lisa a signing bonus higher than 50 billion won and promised entertainment ventures such as music, videos, fashion, and concerts in addition to six albums.

Now as the majority of the BLACKPINK members will reportedly move out, fans are concerned about the group’s future activities, leading to disbandment rumors. YG Entertainment’s stock price also experienced a significant drop, closing at 69,200 Korean Won, a 13.28% decrease from the previous day, according to the Korea Exchange.

However, the BLACKPINK members have opened up about the rumours. While Jisoo shared photos of joy after completing BLACKPINK’s second world tour, Rose reposted the post, giving a hint of their friendship. Rose also shared a vlog that has been shot in Sydney, Australia, on her YouTube channel. The video showed Rosé and Jisoo visiting a zoo and enjoying their time together.

Earlier in April, Jisoo appeared on a YouTube channel and had jokingly dismissed rumors of discord among the members. She said that they really have a good laugh when they see such rumors.

