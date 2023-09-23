BTS’ youngest member Jungkook is currently having the time of his life. At a very early age, the singer has achieved many heights that anybody would do anything for. However, fame does come with its own side effects and in JK’s case, it is his flock of fans that often mob him at airports. As he recently arrived in New York City, he was mobbed yet again after his millions of requests to fans to not to do so. BTS’ ARMYs are angry with these fans and are reacting to the videos of Jungkook surfacing on Twitter.

Alongside his six bandmates Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, also began his musical career ten years back in 2013. As the band is currently on a hiatus, the 26-year-old is now focusing on his solo career.

BTS’ Maknae, Jungkook, is all set to headline the Global Citizen Festival which will take place on September 23 at the Great Lawn of Central Park, New York. Ahead of the show, the K-pop idol arrived in NYC on September 21 and was soon mobbed by media and fans at the airport. His arrival at the John F Kennedy International Airport created a massive stir among fans as they tried to catch a glimpse of him by hook or by crook.

Amid the crowd, a woman came very close to the Seven crooner while filming on her phone and said, “Hi there, bro.” For the unversed, once, during his live session, Jungkook told his fans how he would be glad if they greeted him like an old friend and say “hey, what’s up bro” after spotting him. But, in another live stream, he confirmed that he does not like it when his fans stalk him and come to see him.

However, many fans forgot their boundaries and mobbed the singer at the airport, which turned out to be a security breach. Angry ARMYs are now calling out these fans on Twitter. An ARMY wrote, “the way that the jungkook bro video isn’t funny at all like he just got off a 14 hour flight and a bunch of freaks decided to crowd him at the airport thinking it was funny to address him like a friend when they were clearly over stepping his boundaries and personal space,” while another penned, “pretty sure this is not what jungkook meant by if you see him call him bro.”

A third one added, “Jungkook: If we ever happen to run into each other by coincidence, act natural and call me bro! You people: LOL OK I’LL STALK HIS FLIGHT, INVADE HIS PERSONAL SPACE, SHOVE MY PHONE IN HIS FACE AND CALL HIM BRO. HE’LL LOVE THAT.”

“There’s going ‘hey bro’ to jungkook if you see him out and about like he said. and then there’s going to the airport and following him around,” wrote a fourth one.

For the uneversed, BTS also has V, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope and Suga.

