Song Hye-Kyo is probably one of the most popular South Korean actresses who not only grabbed attention with her career graph but also for controversies surrounding her. There was a time when Song had talked about another A-lister actress, Son Ye-Jin and shared her desire to be friends with her. But it seems their friendship has hit a rough spot. Do you know why?

Well, Hye Kyo, Ye-Jin and Gong Hyo Jin are the three divas known for sharing a good bond with each other. But rumours have it that Song had broken her ties with them. However, recently, The Glory’s actress was seen hugging Gong Hyo Jin. So, is everything well in the hatchet?

After the much-talked-about failed marriage and divorce controversy with Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-Kyo lost everything in between. It impacted her friendships with Son Ye-Jin and Gong Hyo Jin. Apparently, after the Crash Landing On You stars Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin exchanged vows, it changed the equation between the two actresses. For those who don’t know, Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo dated for two years back in 2011. However, they never admitted it, as reported in KBizoom.

Soon after that, Song Hye-Kyo and Son Ye-Jin were rarely seen spending time together in public. On the other hand, Gong Hyo Jin was also seen spending more time with the ‘Something in the Rain’ star than The Glory actress. These had sparked their broken friendship rumours.

However, at this year’s “2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards”, Gong Hyo Jin was seen giving a tight hug to Song Hye Kyo to celebrate her big achievement, who lovingly embraced her as well, proving their strong friendship. It might be true that Song Hye Kyo and Gong Hyo Jin are back on good terms, but what about Son Ye-Jin? Do you think they got back together?

Once, in an interview with W magazine back in 2017, The Glory actress had shared her desire to star in a project along with Son Ye-Jin as she admired her dedication to acting. It’s been 6 years since that interview came out, we don’t think this will ever happen. What say?

