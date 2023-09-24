The much-awaited teaser of Castaway Diva starring Park Eun Bin is out and fans are extremely excited as this new K-drama will mark the actress’ first drama since Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She will be playing the lead character of Seo Mok Ha, a girl who gets rescued from an uninhabited island after 15 years. Apart from Eun Bin, Castaway Diva also stars Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Hyo Jin, and Kim Joo Heon.

The teaser of the K-drama starts with Seo Mok Ha, played by Eun Bin, building a giant SOS sign with rocks on a deserted island and she introduces herself saying, “I’m Seo Mok Ha of the deserted island”. The teaser shows how Seo Mok Ha survived alone on a deserted island for 15 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the unfavourable environment, the story shows how Seo Mok Ha still dreams of standing on the stage one day, stating, “I’ve seen myself in a far distant future.” The drama will show her eventually getting rescued and becoming a famous singer.

While the teaser has been getting immense love from the fans, what made them even more happy was that the South Korean actress did not hesitate to go makeup-free only for the demand of the script and the character. The actress, who is extremely popular in the Korean entertainment industry, has been daring enough to take such a challenge and appear without make-up on screen.

Check out here:

As soon as the teaser was shared, netizens flocked in to share their reactions on the same. One user said, “Park Eun Bin is such an amazing actress. Whenever there’s a new project, you can’t see a glimpse of her previous characters. The visuals, the movements, etc. The way she always give birth to a new persona, a new character that makes my jaw drop — a chameleon actress, I could say.”

A third comment read, “It’s Park Eun Bin’s another hit!” Another fan commented, “ParkEunbin chose this drama for fans. This drama is about struggle, hope, not giving up, working hard and staying alive to achieve the dreams you want. Its was very touching”.

Check out the tweets here:

ParkEunbin chose this drama for fans.

This drama is about struggle, hope, not giving up, working hard and staying alive to achieve the dreams you want.

Its was very touching 🥺💗#ParkEunBin #CastawayDiva 🏝pic.twitter.com/6zwU8Sk218 — eunbin_reve (@eunbin_reve) September 22, 2023

It's Park Eun Bin's another hit! 👏🏻 [1st Teaser] Forgotten for 15 years but still not losing the dream ✨

☀ Super positive steel mentality ☀ Park Eun-bin’s challenge!

A story that everyone will pay attention to, Coming soon ⸜(｡˃ ᵕ ˂ )⸝ < Diva on a deserted island > First… https://t.co/dImSswltNX — Aromagicare Official®️ (@AromagicareWide) September 22, 2023

Only Park Eun Bin herself can make Seo Mokha look like 15 year old🥹🥹

pic.twitter.com/9w1W0KTgXm — Zoe 💫🐳 (@SolarMaxx9) September 22, 2023

Park Eun Bin is such an amazing actress. Whenever there's a new project, you can't see a glimpse of her previous characters. The visuals, the movements, etc. The way she always give birth to a new persona, a new character that makes my jaw drop — a chameleon actress, I could say pic.twitter.com/pHzubNs6rL — eunbin love bot 🐰 (@eunbunny0904) September 22, 2023

She only wears mismatched shoes! Does it mean that everything she owns is from other people's items she found floating in the sea?#CastawayDiva pic.twitter.com/GQqtIUlgKW — typedmaru 🏝️ (@typedmaru) September 22, 2023

i feel #castawaydiva is using that metaphor already where we get stuck somewhereㅡ with no help, nothing you can do, but still finding that little hope and using that to reach our dreams.

is my lost and confused 26 year old soul readyyy for this drama? 😭pic.twitter.com/zqbo8SPGlC — pers 🏝 (@xxpersi) September 21, 2023

SHE’S BACK! First teaser of #ParkEunBin for tvN #CastawayDiva! About an aspiring singer who becomes stranded on a deserted island for 15 years and then commences a journey to become a diva. pic.twitter.com/JmDYlEI454 — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) September 22, 2023

For the unversed, the actress started her acting career at the age of 6 and since then she has been dedicatedly working in the industry. The actress has been a part of several hit projects, including ‘The Witch: Part 2 The Other One (2022), ‘Father I’ll Take Care Of You (2016),’ ‘Stove League’, ‘Do You Like Brahms?’ and ‘The King’s Affection’.

However, her exceptional performance in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ got her international recognition, and earned her a Daesang at the 2023 Baeksang Awards.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Not Just Son Ye-Jin & Hyun Bin, But Crash Landing On You Came As A ‘Turning Point’ For This Second Lead Who Used To Think “Why Am I Living?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News