The 2019 show Crash Landing On You broke many records as it gave the viewers a beautiful but tragic love story to cherish. The romance and comedy-filled K-drama was refreshing and its two leads Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin did complete justice to their respective characters. They even fell for each other on the show’s sets and later tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. Well, the show was not only a turning point for the two but also it’s second lead, Kim Jung Hyun.

Jung Hyun played the role of a mischievous businessman named Gu Seung-joon who fled from South Korea to North Korea after being found guilty of fraud. He falls in love with Seo Ji-hye’s Seo Dan in the show.

Back in 2020, Kim Jung Hyun revealed how Crash Landing On You came out to be a turning point of his life as he was then struggling both as a person and an actor. In an interview with Sports DongA, he referred to his exit from the 2018 show Time after a controversy at its press conference, and added how he was at a low point in his life for about 17 months.

Kim Jung Hyun said, “It was a time when I had been berating myself as both a person and an actor. I was having a really hard time then, to the point where I thought, ‘Why am I living?’ Every moment was like I was standing at the edge of a cliff.” He continued, “One day, I suddenly realized that I was being too hard on myself. I felt that because I wasn’t able to live well at the moment, I would continue to feel like I was at the edge of a cliff in the future. Once I realized that, I tried to focus on the present and the people around me.”

Talking about Crash Landing On You and how the show helped him, the actor added, “What I’m most thankful for is that I learned that I’m someone who can be loved as well. I regained a lot of self esteem. PD Lee Jung Hyo just said to me, ‘Let’s have fun,’ and that gave me a lot of strength. I’ve never been contacted so much from friends’ parents asking me to come over for dinner.”

Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji-hye were the second leads to Hyu Bin and Son Ye-jin. Their acting was appreciated widely and on-screen romance made many fall in love with them.

