Amid the military enlistment discussions, BTS’ Jungkook is currently focusing on his individual career. The singer has confirmed his debut solo album Golden will be released in November and he is working rigorously for the same. Amid the anticipation of his album, the singer was recently spotted in a shorter hairdo as he arrived at the Incheon Airport in Seoul. While the singer was looking his best, his fans have a bittersweet reaction to his new look. Scroll down to read the scoop.

BTS is among the most celebrated musical groups in the world. The seven member band began in 2013 and so far has broken various records, including the first Korean group to ever bag a Grammy nomination.

Coming back, BTS’ members are currently on a hiatus as they are getting enlisted for their mandatory military service one by one. So far Jin, J-Hope, and Suga have begun their training, and RM, Jungkook, V, and Jimin are left. The band’s agency has revealed they would share the enlistment details of the rest of the members by the end of the year. A few months ago, Jungkook told the ARMYs that he would gradually cut his long locks short so nobody would see a drastic change in his look. Now, his latest public appearance has left his fans worried.

Amid his work on his upcoming album Golden, BTS’ Jungkook recently arrived at Incheon Airport sporting a casual look. He wore a white t-shirt, a denim jacket, black cargo pants, shoes, and a black cap. While his face was mostly covered with the cap and a mask, fans spotted how he had a fresh undercut.

he cut his hair and now the seven tattoo is more visible 😭 pic.twitter.com/huSz5NTa42 — jungkook pics (@archivesjk) October 6, 2023

Reacting to the Seven crooner’s photos and videos going viral, some fans were thrilled thinking the K-pop idol has cut his hair short to promote his new album. One wrote, “what if short hair Jungkook is coming back like this for the Golden promotion?!” another replied, “Then I’m dead. he looks good in everything but his short hair is just on another level.”

Others were having a bittersweet moment as they recalled Jungkook’s plan before joining the military. A twitter user wrote, “emember he told us he’s going to cut his hair shorter and shorter until military.”

A fourth one commented, “He is getting everyone used to it (short hair) I think.”

What do you think? Is this Jungkook’s prep for the military or just a promotional strategy for Golden? Let us know in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Song Joong Ki Faced Backlash For His Comment About Married Actors Facing Discrimination & Losing Jobs, Netizens Say “Married With Kids Is Least Of Worry For A Man”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News