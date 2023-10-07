Before Hyun Bin could start his own family with his Crash Landing On You co-star Son Ye-Jin, the South Korean actor had been linked with many actresses. His rumored relationship with Song Hye-Kyo had been one of the biggest highlights of his career. However, reports suggest that Hye-Kyo and Ye-Jin’s friendship broke because of the latter marrying Hyun Bin. Hmm, complications at its best.

Hye-Kyo’s personal life has always been a hot topic to discuss, be it her love life with Song Joong-Ki, her messy divorce with him, or her link-up with Lee Min Ho. However, when she was linked with Crash Landing On You actor, it had stirred up the internet. Here’s how their agencies then brought it under control. Scroll ahead to read on!

Back in 2020, there were rumors on a Chinese social media platform, Weibo, that suggested Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin were spotted together on their dates in the Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province area and that they were in a romantic relationship. However, before the situation could get worse, The Glory actress’ agency clarified it and wrote, “This is not the first time that Chinese media outlets have released random and unfounded news articles. These media outlets often make up things in their own imagination.”

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency further mentioned, “Song Hye Kyo is currently reviewing offers for various projects. Nothing particular has happened.” On the other hand, Hyun Bin’s agency declared those reports to be false and clearing the air, they mentioned, “The dating rumors that have been spreading in China are false,” as quoted in Soompi.

For the unversed, back in 2008, after Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin worked on the K-drama Worlds Within, their dating reports had been confirmed. But before the actor’s enlistment in 2011, they called it quits. So once again, when their dating rumors started to speculate, it had stirred up the internet.

Now, Hyun Bin is happily married to Son Ye-Jin, and they even have a cute little baby boy.

