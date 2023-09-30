The 2019 show Crash Landing On You indeed crash landed in our hearts with its emotional and romantic plot with a whole lot of drama. The show saw Korean industry A-listers Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin in the lead roles, and like every other K-drama, it also had two second leads whose love story was as beautiful. Seo Ji-Hye and Kim Jung-Hyun played the second leads in the show and a year after it came to an end, a report claimed that the two were dating for almost a year. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The tvN rom-com saw a South Korean heiress Se-ri, who accidentally crosses the border, enters North Korea and meets an army captain Ri Jeong-Heok. He later helps her cross the border under the North Korean government’s eye and during the escape mission, they fall in love.

In the show, Seo Ji-Hye and Kim Jung-Hyun played Seo Dan and Goo Seung-Joon, respectively, whose paths crossed in the most unpredictable way. While they don’t get a happy ending, their chemistry was loved by millions of viewers. Over a year later, after Crash Landing On You ended, reports were rife that Ji-Hye and Jung-Hyun were dating.

In 2021, Dispatch released some exclusive photos of the two actors entering the same building and claimed that they had been going out for over a year then. The report further stated that Seo Ji-Hye and Kim Jung-Hyun fell for each other on the sets of the show. Moreover, Jung-Hyun even moved to the area where Ji-Hye’s home was and the two were often spotted having romantic dates at home.

While fans were rooting for the two actors’ real-life love story, much like that of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, Seo Ji-Hye’s agency Culture Depot denied the dating rumours. They even released a statement that read, “Kim Jung Hyun will be a free agent soon. He spoke with Seo Ji Hye about the matter of transferring agencies. Due to COVID-19, they met at home to discuss.” They added that they checked with the actress “and she said that she is definitely not dating Kim Jung Hyun.”

Kim Jung-Hyun’s agency O& Entertainment also addressed the rumours and said, “As far as we know, Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye are not dating. They are only maintaining a close relationship as senior and junior after working together in tvN’s Crash Landing on You.”

For the unversed, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin did fall in love on the sets of the show and tied the knot last year. They are also parents to their son who they welcomed in November.

