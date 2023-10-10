Nam Joo Hyuk, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, has shocked fans with his new looks in videos and photos that have lately been all over our feeds. Nam Joo Hyuk, known for his extraordinary performance in dramas like Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and Start-up, seems to have undergone a massive transformation, gaining some extra kilos to build a sculpted and more buffed-up physique, ditching his boy-next-door charm.

Nam Joo Hyuk enlisted for his mandatory military service in March this year and will be discharged by the end of next year, as per the norms put in place by the South Korean government. Recently, the ‘Bride of the Habaek’ actor took part in a military festival where he debuted his new looks, sending social media into a frenzy.

Recently, a few pics and videos of Nam Joo Hyuk have been doing rounds wherein he is showing off his never-seen-before avatar, making fans go bonker over his unreal visuals in his military uniform. While the actor has always been an eye-candy, fans cannot stop gushing about the masculine energy that he is radiating in his latest pic and videos.

Nam Joo Hyuk turned emcee for the Ground Forces Festival (also known as the 2023 Army Fest), which featured many incredible performances by K-pop idols who are currently serving in the army. Monsta X‘s Minhyuk, also serving his mandatory military service, tried to teach Nam Joo Hyuk the choreography for girl band NewJeans‘ TikTok viral song Super Shy. While the actor did try to learn the new trend, he got ‘super shy’ after only one attempt, as seen in the now-viral video.

Nam Joo Hyuk later apologized to his fans for not acing the Super Shy trend but comforted them with his words and promised them he had a surprise planned. The singer then turned the event into a musical night, singing End of the Sea by Choi Baek Ho, which he revealed to be his personal favorite, calling it a soundtrack that resonates with his life.

A few other visuals from the event also showed Nam Joo Hyuk interacting with his fans while also sending them on a nostalgic trip as he recreated his bottle flip scene from Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Baek Yi-jin stans, are you doing okay?

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Nam Joo Hyuk will make a comeback with the punchy revenge saga Vigilante, which recently premiered at the International Busan Film Festivals.

Are you also excited for Nam Joo Hyuk’s comeback drama? Let us know!

