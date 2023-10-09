Amid the band’s hiatus, BTS members are maintaining their close relationship with their fans via live sessions. From Jungkook to V, each member who is yet to get enlisted for their mandatory military service is holding regular talk sessions with the ARMYs and talking about their days. Recently, it was V who opened his heart out while interacting with the fans, but was he drunk during the live session? Let’s find out below.

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, is among the most popular K-pop idols in the world. Apart from his duties as a bandmate, Taehyung is also focusing on his solo musical career. He is the global face of several luxury brands, including CELINE and Cartier.

Ever since the K-pop band went on a hiatus, the members’ reunions are always a sight to watch for the ARMYs. Recently, BTS’ V and RM attended rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s afterparty and posed for photos and pictures. The two seemed to having a good time, but the Rainy Days singer left the bash early to talk to his fans via Weverse.

As per KBiZoom, V was eager to talk to his fans, which is why he returned home early. But was he drunk? Sort of, as the singer himself revealed that he was drinking with his buddy but did not want to get wasted. He said, “I was drinking a little with Namjoon and came home right away because I thought I would get too drunk. It was very noisy there. I suddenly wanted to do a Weverse Live, but I thought it would be a little weird to do it on the spot, so I took a taxi home.”

Well, lucky ARMYs that V showers them with love every other day, and his urge to talk to them said it all. RM, aka Kim Namjoon, also attended the live session and made Taehyung smile brightly with his appearance in the comments.

For the unversed, BTS’ Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are currently completing their mandatory military service. Details about RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s enlistment will be released by their agency, Big Hit Entertainment, later this year.

