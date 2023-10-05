Korean celebrities are known for their squeaky-clean image. On most occasions, all K-celebs appear camera-ready, maintaining a bright smile on their faces while dropping hearts here, there, and everywhere. However, things are not often crystal clear when they get caught candid, and in a similar instance, Twenty-Five, Tweny-One actor Choi Hyun Wook has found himself mired in a fresh controversy after his video holding hands with a woman while smoking went viral across social media platforms.

Choi Hyun Wook established himself as a rising star with his promising performance as a high-schooler Moon Ji Ung. The coming-of-age Netflix drama, headlined by Kim Tae Ri and Nam Jo Hyun, followed a passionate fencer who pursues her dream to bring her country glory while also forming irreplaceable friendships, battling unrequited love, and longing for her mother’s affection.

Talking about Choi Hyun Wook, the budding actor has been entangled in an online controversy after an online post titled, “Clip Of Rookie Actor” went viral. In the post, the now-viral video clip shows the actor blowing smoke while leaning against a car. The video was shot in the Gangnam province, per Koreaboo, and has now caught the attention of netizens. The woman in the video could not be identified but appears to be close to Choi as both are engrossed in a conversation while he holds her hand. The actor is dressed in a sleeveless white jersey paired with white shorts and has tied a checkered shirt around his waist. The woman, meanwhile, sports a tank top paired with black trousers. Later, they are joined by another female friend but Choi Woo Shik is still holding hands with the first woman, leading to speculations that he is romantically involved with her. However, neither the actor nor his agency has released any statement pertaining to the incident yet.

Many netizens also reacted to the controversy and defended the actor saying it’s his personal life and it should not be open for a discourse. Fans also mentioned how it’s normal for young actors to date and such videos should not be circulated keeping their privacy in mind.

“So you’re telling me ppl are getting triggered just bc choi hyun wook was smoking and holding a girl’s hand ???? God he’s a human , let him live normally . He’s an actor bc he likes to act and earn not to please your delusional selfs outside the drama world!!!!” a netizen wrote.

“HD 4K video of choi hyun wook holding hands with his girl while smoking hahahahahahaha damn i hope his fans are okay,” mentioned another user.

Other than Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Choi Hyun Wook is also known for his cameos in Taxi Driver, Racket Boys, Weak Hero Class 1, and more. He is also known to be one of the promising rising stars and was awarded the Best Rookie Actor award in the 2021 SBS Awards. The actor currently features in Twinkling Watermelon.

What are your thoughts on Choi Hyu Wook’s recent controversy? Let us know.

For more updates from Hallyuwood, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: FIFTY FIFTY’s Agency ATTRAKT Files 1 Billion Won Lawsuit Against The Givers, Ahn Seong Il & Baek Jin Sil For Deception & More, Amid Preparation Of New Girl Group Project Launch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News