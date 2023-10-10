BLACKPINK’s faith is currently hanging in the balance as the wildly popular South Korean Girl Group, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, has not yet renewed its contract with its agency, YG Entertainment. There have also been rumors of BLACKPINK’s disbandment, with a potential feud between members Lisa and Jennie, while Jisoo is actively pursuing her acting career. As for Rose, she is rumored to be appearing on the Chinese variety show ‘Sisters Who Make Waves’ Season 5. However, her upcoming appearance on the show has become a topic of discussion.

Interestingly, Rose has never relentlessly pursued Chinese platforms before but instead focused on the global market. Her latest activity has raised many eyebrows among fans, and it has also been reported that Rose will be performing BLACKPINK’s songs at the variety show. For the records, BLACKPINK members have appeared on numerous shows in their eight-year-long musical journey, but have refrained from using the group’s songs to attract views. owing to contractual obligations. The current rumors suggesting Rose is set to perform BLACKPINK’s iconic hits like “Whistle,” “Boombayah,” and “How You Like That,” have netizens confused.

Additionally, ‘Sisters Who Make Waves’ is a show where female artists over 30 from various fields, form a group. However, Rosé, who is not even 30, doesn’t quite fit the bill. Additionally, her appearance could mean the singer distancing herself from her agency YG Entertainment, further impacting BLACKPINK’s activities.

From BLACKPINK, Lisa is the only member who has previously appeared on a Chinese show in 2020. Lately, there has also been a restriction on Korean content in China amid the ongoing Hallyu wave that has swept the world by storm. Chinese authorities have reportedly completely ceased the airing of K-dramas since March 2023, as Beijing saw it as a security risk, claiming it could be used to spy on military activities. At a time when K-content has been ruled out as a potential threat by the Chinese authorities, a K-pop idol with a stature as grand as Rosé appearing on Chinese TV is sure to attract criticism.

Rose’s controversy comes a week after BLACKPINK member Lisa attracted criticism for her appearance at Crazy Horse Paris. The recent feuds related to BLACKPINK come at a time when there are already too many rumors of internal rivalry and potential disbandment. Is it truly over for BLACKPINK? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more K-pop updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Was BTS’ V Drunk During His Latest Live Session With ARMYs? K-pop Idol Reveals The Reason Behind Rushing Home In A Taxi From An Afterparty

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News