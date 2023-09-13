The South Korean drama Crash Landing On You is one of the most beloved shows in the genre. The beautiful love story featuring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin with a lot of emotions and drama, impressed millions of viewers. While the show is a popular one, did you know it is based on a true story? Well, it somewhat is. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The show sees Son Ye-Jin’s Se-ri, an heiress from South Korea, accidentally crossing the border and entering the rival nation while paragliding. She lands on the other side of the border and meets Hyun Bin’s Ri Jeong-hyeok, a North Korean army captain.

Seeing her innocence, Ri Jeong-hyeok agrees to help her return to her country without getting caught. Amid the rescue mission, filled with drama, the two fall in love. Moreover, the show even has a happy ending despite how things take some drastic turns. While the drama is dear to fans’ hearts, it also turned out to be a special one for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as they fell in love on the show’s sets and tied the knot in 2022.

Now, coming back, the show is based on a true story. In 2021, during an interview with Koran TVN channel, Crash Landing On You’s writer Park Ji Eun revealed that one real-life incident inspired her to write the show. She mentioned actress Jung Yang and her friends entered North Korea by crossing the Northern Limit Line after being lost sailing on the shores of Incheon in 2008. They were only saved when the actress realised the fishermen were talking in a North Korean accent and soon sent out an emergency message.

Hyun Bin starrer show’s writer Ji Eun said, “When I was planning the drama My Wife Is A Superwoman in 2008 as a budding writer, an actress took a ferry from Incheon and met a current of wind. When she came to, she found herself off the shores of North Korea, and the North Korean coast guard was chasing after her.” She added, “It was a major incident that was on the news. That’s when I first realised, ‘Is North Korea that close? Is it so close that you can get there after letting your mind slip for a second?‘ It’s a place that’s close but forbidden.”

“Also, the same race of people live there and speak the same language. I thought a story about someone who was forced to land there might be fun.” The writer’s idea could be seen in the show and we must say she did a pretty good job at exploring it.

For the unversed, Crash Landing On You is available on Netflix.

