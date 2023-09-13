The MTV Video Music Awards 2023 that celebrates the good work by artists and performers in the music industry took place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Tuesday. And, the Korean music industry took the annual award ceremony by storm. Though the K-pop industry has been ruling millions of hearts across the globe already, this comes as the cherry on the top.

The South Korean boy band Stray Kids won the award for the Best K-Pop for its song ‘S-Class’. It is the title track of their third full-length album titled 5-STAR. Not only this, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) also bagged the award for Push Performance of the Year with ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ from their fifth mini album titled The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

The biggest excitement comes as BLACKPINK won the Group of the Year award, along with the Best Choreography award for ‘Pink Venom’. The song was choreographed by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX). Undoubtedly, this is the time for the BLINKS to rejoice as with this achievement BLACKPINK becomes the first girl group in 24 years to win ‘Best Group’ at the VMAs.

But that’s not all. BTS’ Jungkook also won his first award as a K-pop soloist for his recently released song ‘SEVEN ft. Latto’. He was awarded in the ‘Song of the Summer’ category.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

Song of Summer Winner: Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven" #VMAs — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2023

Best Choreography Winner: BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX) #VMAs — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2023

And the #VMA for PUSH Performance of the Year goes to… @TXT_Members 🚀 CONGRATS on taking home your first moonperson!!! pic.twitter.com/0GT8U8btqI — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 12, 2023

It was truly a cherishing night for the K-pop lovers as well as the groups. Due to the constant growing popularity of K-Pop , MTV introduced the ‘Best K-Pop’ category in 2019, allowing groups to shine in their category and this year, a number of groups and their songs were nominated for the award ceremony, including aespa‘s “Girls,” BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom,” FIFTY FIFTY‘s “Cupid,” SEVENTEEN‘s “Super,” and Stray Kids’ “S-Class,” and TXT’s “Sugar Rush Ride.” It’s great to see the K-Pop groups making it big and supporting each other at award functions, isn’t it?

Well, the ceremony also saw eminent artists like Taylor Swift, SZA, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and many others getting nominated and bagging awards last night.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Video of the Year : Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Song of the Year: Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best New Artist: Ice Spice

Push Performance of the Year: Sugar Rush Ride by Tomorrow x Together

Best Collaboration: TQG by Karol G and Shakira

Best Pop: Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop: Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj

Best R&B: Shirt by SZA

Best Alternative: Candy Necklace by Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

Best Rock: The Loneliest by Måneskin

Best Latin: Funk Rave by Anitta

Best K-Pop: S-Class by Stray Kids

Best Afro Beats: Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

Video for Good: Breakfast by Dove Cameron

Best Direction: Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography: Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best Visual Effects: Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best Choreography: Pink Venom by BLACKPINK

Best Art Direction: Attention by Doja Cat

Best Editing: Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Show of the Summer: Taylor Swift

Group of the Year: BLACKPINK

Album of the Year: Midnights by Taylor Swift

Song of the Summer: Seven by Jungkook featuring Latto

Video Vanguard: Shakira

Global Icon: Diddy

