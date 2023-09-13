Trust BTS’ Jungkook to make headlines with his every move. The golden maknae of the wildly popular South Korean boyband on Wednesday made a splash post he won Song Of The Summer Award at the 2023 Video Music Awards (VMAs) for his all-English solo song ‘Seven’ feat. Latto. With this monumental achievement, Jungkook became the first male K-pop soloist to win a VMA award. However, more than his big win at one of the biggest nights of music, his shirtless picture is setting tongues wagging on the internet.

Jungkook dropped his solo album titled, ‘SEVEN’ in July which also featured Korean actress Han So Hee alongside him. The music video of the song saw Jungkook being in his boyfriend’s era and ARMY had a good time exploring this new persona. Recently, the Korean heartthrob was seen flying to New York which led fans to speculate that he will attend the VMAs. But instead of hitting the stage at the award night, Jungkook teased fans with a shirtless selfie barring his back and the internet hasn’t been okay since then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier today, a post titled ‘BTS Jungkook’s Exercise Update’ went viral in no time. In the post, a fan shared a picture of Jungkoook that he posted on Weverse. The now-viral picture has Jungkook sans his shirt, giving a peek into his incredible sculpted physique with broad shoulders and muscular arms. Now, we are sure when Jungkook is not working on new music, he is hitting the gym hard, and it’s paying off.

Fans also had wild reactions to Jungkook’s shirtless picture while lauding his unbothered attitude. “Jungkook is now the first & only Kpop artist to troll a major US awards show by posting a shirtless photo whilst the show was ongoing & so thoroughly distracting the viewers that it took some time for them to realise that the award he was nominated for had yet to be announced!” one user wrote.

Jungkook is now the first & only Kpop artist to troll a major US awards show by posting a shirtless photo whilst the show was ongoing & so thoroughly distracting the viewers that it took some time for them to realise that the award he was nominated for had yet to be announced! pic.twitter.com/ms6tb3GAHc — Jungkook Is Love 7 but I’m not! (@Brightlight6197) September 13, 2023

“Jungkook was shirtless because he knew we are all a bunch of thirsty ho*s for him,” wrote another fan.

Jungkook shirtless because he knew we are all a bunch of thirsty hoes for him pic.twitter.com/Mdci5BlBmS — Elysia⁷joonie day (@reniitae) September 13, 2023

In other updates related to Jungkook, the ‘Euphoria‘ crooner recently found himself mired in a controversy after a few pictures and videos of him blowing smoke in Los Angeles went viral. Moral police touted him as a bad influence on his fans while also posing a threat to squeaky-clean images of K-pop idols. But the controversy died soon enough as the ARMY jumped right in time to save their maknae from baseless criticism pointing out smoking has never been a crime, and calling out people who invaded his privacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jungkook is yet to announce his next venture, and as for BTS, the group is expected to make a comeback in 2025.

Must Read: BTS’ RM’s Religious Beliefs Exposed? Despite The K-pop Idol Confessing To Be An Atheist, ARMYs Think Otherwise & For This Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News