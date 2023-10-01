Since debuting as a K-pop idol in 2016 to earning massive fame as a South Korean actor, Cha Eun Woo’s career has only seen heights of success. This is Eun Woo’s world, and we are living in it anyway. The actor is popular as a musician under the ASTRO boy band and also enjoys a separate fanbase being an actor. And with his second, he has become one of the highest-paid celebrities.

Apart from his illustrious career, Eun Woo also hits the headlines, being the ‘face genius’ of South Korea and his love life. Well, apparently, he was dating his ‘True Beauty’ co-star Moon Ka-young, though there’s no confirmation about it. Did you know the actor-singer owns a luxurious penthouse in South Korea?

Yes, that’s right. While we are at Cha Eun Woo’s assets, let’s talk about his net worth. Scroll ahead to read an in-detailed report about his earnings, net worth, assets and more!

Net Worth:

Ever since Cha Eun Woo became the lead visual and vocalist of ASTRO, he has become one of the top money-makers. In 2018, he had become the second biggest contributor to the company’s sales by earning 1.378 billion won (USD 1.35 million), followed by $1.8 million in 2019 and $1.933 in 2020. However, as per many media reports, Cha Eun Woo’s estimated net worth in 2021 was around $5 to $12 million, which saw a huge jump in 2023 as it is reported that his current net worth is around $50 million.

Cha Eun Woo’s second job

As revealed, Cha Eun Woo is one of the highest-paid celebrities, with his second job (acting) including a few of his best projects, including his debut My Brilliant Life with Song Hye Kyo, True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Island and more. As per Mnet’s TMI News Show, the actor has earned approximately 6 billion KRW (around 4.82 million USD) from his acting gig.

Cha Eun Woo’s Luxury Brand Endorsements

The island actor has a gorgeous tie-up with Dior. But apart from that, the ‘face genius’ has also collaborated with Burberry, Chaumet, and Bulgari. Even though there are no confirmed reports, the actor surely earns millions from endorsing these brands.

Luxurious Penthouse in South Korea

As per a lot of reports, it seems Cha Eun Woo has made a huge splurge on his recently purchased lavish penthouse in the Gangnam Cheongdam-dong neighbourhood of Seoul. Many other South Korean celebs have their houses in this region as well. Reportedly, the actor has given 4 million approx. (INR 27 crore approx) to buy this abode.

Well, Cha Eun Woo is going to be seen in the next K-drama, ‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’.

