Bullying is one of the most dangerous acts that can lead a victim to the edge, and that’s what happened with popular South Korean YouTuber Pyo Ye Rim, who spoke about her experiences after she got inspired by the K-drama The Glory featuring Song Hye Kyo as the lead. Today, Pyo Ye Rim is no more, but did you know she had hinted at her suicidal thoughts earlier as well? Scroll ahead to read what had led the YouTuber to end her life.

Previously, the late YouTuber had opened up about bullying experiences and had given credit to the popular South Korean drama The Glory as it had given her the courage to speak up. Apparently, she had been bullied for 12 years in her school life.

Even though Pyo Ye Rim had complained about the bullying perpetrators and had asked for help, nobody was there to give her hope and help her through the tough situation. A lot of times, she had mentioned going through severe depression because of the continuous torture she had faced for 12 years. She was even afraid of speaking about it until ‘The Glory’ starring Song Hye Kyo happened. But did she ever hint at her suicidal thoughts before she was found dead?

Pyo Ye Rim’s followers now notice that the YouTuber had once bid her final goodbye in one of her videos cryptically. She had said, “I have experienced 12 years of torment due to school violence throughout my elementary, middle, and high school years. A particular YouTube channel has been targeting me, and I’ve been subjected to numerous attacks by unidentified individuals. They also claim that my accounts of school violence are untrue. I no longer have the confidence to endure and overcome this pain. There is nothing left for me to continue living. Please, don’t give up on my case.”

South China Morning Post had shared this video on their YouTube channel, where Pyo Ye Rim talked about her experience. Check out:

Apparently, Ye Rim’s bullying perpetrators had created a YouTube channel earlier this year and had spread malicious rumors about her and even alleged that the YouTuber was not in her right mind. They reportedly attacked her parents and threatened to sue her. These all happened after one of her schoolmates revealed the bullying perpetrators’ identities online. This led Pyo to attempt suicide back in April, and the medical professionals had saved her. But this time, she couldn’t be saved.

According to the media, the Busan Fire Department and Police Station received reports of a woman falling into the Seongjigok Reservoir of the Busanjin District, Busan, on October 10. After thorough searches, when the woman was found and identified, it turned out to be Pyo Ye Rim. She died of cardiac arrest.

Well, here’s how much power bullying can hold on a person. We are strictly against it. If you know someone who is seeking help or going through such a situation, please do the needful.

