Ahn Bo Hyun has been in the headlines ever since he and BLAKCPINK’s Jisoo confirmed their relationship. The actor is indeed having the time of his life as both his professional and personal fronts are thriving. He is currently in talks to star in an upcoming K-drama Haesi’s Shinru. But, as it has been hours since the report of Bo Hyun’s possible casting came out, he has begun to receive backlash for the same. Let’s find out the reason behind it.

Bo Hyun began his career as a model and later pursued acting. His first acting gig came with a role in the 2014 show Golden Cross. While he was also a part of the hit 2016 show Descendants of the Sun, his breakthrough came with the 2020 drama Itaewon Class.

With Itaewon Class, which starred Park Seo Joon in the lead role, Ahn Bo Hyun proved his acting mettle and was immediately shot to fame. Since then, he has starred in various shows, including Military Prosecutor, See You In My 19th Life, and Yumi’s Cells. Now, a report by Star News claimed that the actor has been roped in for the role of Lee Hyang in a period romance Haesi’s Shinru, taking place during King Sejong’s reign in Joseon. Soon, a source from the actor’s agency responded to the report, saying, “Ahn Bo Hyun received an offer to star in ‘Haesi’s Shinru,’ and he is reviewing the offer. Nothing has been decided.”

Haesi’s Shinru is also known as Mirage in the 23rd Hour, as it tells the story of a crown prince who loved the stars as well as a mysterious woman who could foretell the future. It is based on a web novel by Yoon Yi Su.

While Ahn Bo Hyun has not confirmed if he will star in the upcoming romance K-drama, netizens have already begun to react to the news. Many have expressed their disappointment in the casting as they believe Ahn Bo Hyun is a better fit for dramas and not romantic comedies. As per Koreaboo, a netizen wrote, “He doesn’t suit the romance genre,” while another penned, “Why does he choose romance when he’s better suited for other genres.”

A third one wrote, “Kim Seon Ho leaves, so they choose Ahn Bo Hyun… LOL. Do they not have any actors to film romantic dramas?”

Many sided with the Itaewon Class star and called out the ones slamming his alleged casting.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: When Song Hye Kyo Forgot Her Lines After Getting Slapped By Lim Ji Yeon While Filming ‘The Glory’, Forcing Her To Take A Break Amid Shooting: “My Mind Went Blank”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News