Park Seo Joon needs no introduction; he is already making quite a noise with his upcoming Hollywood debut, The Marvels, and while we cannot wait to see him beside Brie Larson and other actors from the Marvel project, he is also quite a popular actor in South Korea. He has a lot of projects in his hat that became a massive hit. Itaewon Class, Fight My Own Way, Parasite, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim are just to name a few.

Seo Joon will be next seen in Concrete Utopia. With an estimated net worth of $21 million, the actor definitely gets listed among the wealthiest South Korean actors. Not only one of the richest, but also one of the most fanciest as well. So, today, let’s talk about his luxurious abode of 3000 sq ft. Scroll ahead to read.

Park Seo Joon owns two properties, one in Seoul’s Gangnam district at Cheongdam Dong for ₩5.85 billion (SG$6.2 million) while the other is in Sinsa-Dong for ₩11 billion (SG$11.7 million), as mentioned in Tatler Asia. His Cheongdam apartment has everything in it, from class to subtlety to elegance – you name it, and you will find it.

The apartment that he had bought with 5.85 billion Korean won has now increased to the value of 6.84 billion won within three years. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a white and beige-themed interior that gives a soothing effect. As per insiders, before Park Seo Joon could move in, the apartment was fully furnished with all the amenities.

It has minimalist styles with bright lights, striped walls, full mirrors in premium quality. Along with this, the apartment also has a private golf course, home cinema and courtyard pool. Park‘s residence has soundproof walls and security cameras to give full protection to the actors. He has often given glimpses of his abode on his social media handle.

Well, what are your thoughts about Park Seo Joon’s lovely, lavish abode? Let us know.

