Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been making headlines ever since they announced their marriage and began stepping out in public. Everywhere the couple is going, they are followed by controversies, especially due to their offbeat fashion choices and some NSFW picks. After they irked the locals in Italy with Kanye’s exposing incident on the boat, his wife was spotted wearing a risky deep-cut bodycon dress and going barefoot as she shopped with her alleged husband.

After a long drama involving Kanye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian amid their divorce battle, the rapper was linked to various models. He made several controversial comments and even claimed that he had tied the knot to Bianca.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bianca Censori is Yeezy’s architectural designer and a model by profession. Ever since she began making public appearances with her alleged husband, she has been spotted flaunting her assets in risky dresses, which involved a n*de bodysuit, some sheer crop tops and more.

As per a report by Mirror UK, Bianca recently stepped out with Kanye West as the two went on a shopping trip at a closed Balenciaga store in Tuscany. For the trip, the Australian model opted for a noodle-strap dress with an extremely plunging low-cut neckline as she flaunted her b*sty cl*avage through it. The bodycon dress perfectly hugged her hourglass figure.

While the dress was enough to catch everyone’s attention, another fashion statement that left many in a frenzy was that Bianca Censori was again bare feet. The 28-year-old fashioned her blonde buzz cut along with the look with little makeup. Check out her pictures surfacing on Twitter here:

Kanye West with his wife Bianca Censori leaving the Balenciaga store in Italy today pic.twitter.com/GuCmiTmj5R — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) August 30, 2023

While Bianca Censori and Kanye West are making fashion statements with their outings, Kim Kardashian is reportedly worried about her ex-husband trying to shape his new wife into an ideal woman that he wants.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kylie Jenner Gets Dirty Hot Going Topless By Covering B**bs With Her Hand, Flaunts Her Oily Body In A Baggy Denim Jeans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News