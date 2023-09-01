There’s no doubt that Kylie Jenner is the true fashionista of today’s generation. To make it simple we can say that Kylie Jenner and fashion – a perfect combination. From styling corset tops to corset dresses, leather pants, latex dresses to bikini suits and co-ord sets, Kylie is the queen of fashion. Be it on ramp, photoshoots or the red carpet, she always tries to put her best fashion foot forward.

Everyone has their own style statement, but when it comes to Kylie, she knows what goes best for her, even if that means revealing her skin in hot, s*xy and sultry outfits. Now, Kylie Jenner has taken the internet by storm with her Instagram photos as got dirty in her latest photoshoot for Acne Studios, where she is the prime face for the brand shown in their new campaign.

In the photos, Kylie, one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, can be seen wearing the brand’s oversized pair of jeans with an equally slouchy denim jacket and nothing else under it. Yes, that’s right…No inner wear!

Have a look:

Kylie Jenner for Acne Studios. pic.twitter.com/5ZnYTV08wI — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 31, 2023

The other photo showed Kylie in a strapless bandeau denim top with yet another pair of oversized rugged denims and had only a small handbag as an accessory. Well, when Kylie is in the frame flaunting her perfectly toned abs, you truly don’t need to have any other accessory. And, in the last picture the diva took her unique fashion to the next level by skipping her top and wearing only a pair of jeans. The handbag and a pair of pointy-toed gray heels were a bonus for sure.

Kylie has proved that the pair of old boring jeans lying at one corner of your wardrobe can truly be the most versatile piece of clothing in your closet. So what are you thinking? Pull out those pairs of old jeans and rock them Kylie style. Let us know your thoughts on the same.

