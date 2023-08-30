Things between Caitlyn Jenner and her daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, seemed to have got better with time, as a new report has suggested she has not cut them out of her will. Caitlyn Jenner, who in 2015, announced that she identified as a woman, has not soured her relationship with Kendall and Kylie and in fact, has continued to get stronger since her transition. Scroll down to know the details.

Kendall Jenner has a net worth of close to $80 million, whereas her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who is more popular on social media, enjoys a net worth of a whopping $680 million. In 2019, however, it was reported that she was valued at a massive $1 billion.

Circling back to Caitlyn Jenner’s will, according to Radar Online, an insider spilled the beans saying Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner “see Caitlyn all the time,” adding that the girls spoke to their dad earlier this week. It was earlier reported that Kendall and Kylie not attending their family reunion was “the last straw”, however, there seems to be no truth in it. The source also shared that Kendall and Kylie “tried to stay neutral, but it’s clear that they’ve sided with Kris and the Kardashians because they act like they’re too good for Caitlyn and her side of the family.” The insider added that Caitlyn is trying to focus on relatives “who do care.”

Caitlyn Jenner, according to reports, enjoys a net worth of approximately between $80 million to $100 million. She boasts eight properties, a lavish Malibu home, and six swanky cars. However, she got has plenty of heirs to her fortune apart from Kendall and Kylie.

The former athlete fathered Burt, 44, and Cassandra, 43, with first wife Chrystie Scott. She also has sons, Brandon, 42, and Brody, 40, with ex-wife Linda Thompson. However, she is estranged from several of her children but enjoys a good relationship with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The source further spilled the beans on Caitlyn Jenner’s will saying, “The people who have looked after her are the ones who’ll get looked after, simple as that. Caitlyn is going to be leaving her kids piles of money. You can’t blame her if she wants to dole it out to the ones that actually care about her and show it.”

