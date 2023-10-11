Song Hye-Kyo is one of those South Korean actresses who has left millions of fans impressed with her works over the past 27 years. The actress has starred in innumerable K-dramas and TV shows and has successfully proved her mettle. However, there was a point in her career when the ‘Descendants of the Sun’ actress was playing similar roles and was left disinterested in acting.

It was at this moment when Song Hye Kyo was offered the Netflix revenge drama ‘The Glory’ that was a turning point in her professional career. With ‘The Glory’, Song Hye-Kyo has proved her worth as a versatile actress as it challenged her skills with such a bold character.

In an interview with Sports Chosun, Song Hye Kyo had revealed getting bored of acting as she was doing the same roles before ‘The Glory’. She said, “I started enjoying acting again when I did The Glory. The roles I received afterwards have also become more diverse than before.”

But, did you know that while filming the K-drama, Song Hye Kyo was slapped so hard by co-actress Lim Ji Yeon that she forgot her lines? Scroll down to read the scoop.

During the press conference of ‘The Glory’, Song Hye Kyo had shared unknown facts about the K-drama when she revealed the behind-the-scenes story of her most memorable scene in ‘The Glory’.

Song Hye Kyo said, “I vividly remember the scene where I got slapped by Ji Yeon. It was actually where I slapped her as well. It wasn’t an easy scene. The director wanted us to do it at once, so although I’ve been working in this industry for a long time, I never got slapped properly before. It really was a proper slap. When she slapped me, my mind went blank. Nothing came to my mind at that moment. I even forgot my lines, I couldn’t remember what I had to say next.”

Song Hye Kyo also revealed that they had to stop filming for some time so that she and Ji Yeon can take a rest. She added, “During that break, I went to see myself in the mirror, and there was a hand mark on my face in red. It was the same for Ji Yeon. We couldn’t carry on with our shooting right away, so we applied an ice pack to the red marks for a while. We were able to shoot again once we were done with soothing our skin.”

What are your views on Son Hye-Kyo’s performance in The Glory? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Reveals He Tasted Pet Food For Kiss Scene With A Dog In New Drama ‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’: “I Felt Like I Was A Puppy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News