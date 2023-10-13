BTS’ Jimin is widely loved for his cute gestures, vocal quality, and humble personality. The South Korean singer has a massive fanbase who not only follows him but worships him as their idol. Now, the K-pop singer is celebrating his 28th birthday, and today, let’s pay a visit to the time when he thought he might not get a chance to debut with the world-famous boy band BTS. Scroll ahead to give it a read.

Did you know Jimin was the last member to join the band? Yes, that’s right, and often Jin teases him because of that. Once, the birthday boy confessed how Jin had threatened him that he might get kicked out of the band. Haha, cute.

Back in 2017, when Jimin appeared on JTBC’s Please Take Care Of My Refrigerator, he talked about why he had a slight chance of not debuting with BTS, and the reason was his dancing skills. Yes. As quoted by Soompi, he had said, “I was not famous at all. Even after I was chosen as a trainee, I was not good at dancing. I was in danger of not debuting because I didn’t dance well enough. My major was modern dance. Because idol choreography is so different from what I was used to, I found it difficult.”

In the same show, Jin also appeared with Jimin, who then lauded the singer for being humble since birth. When BTS’ Jin was asked about his first reaction to Jimin‘s dancing skill, the birthday boy quickly quipped, “He said I might get kicked out,” that led Jin to a good laugh, who then added, “I didn’t, I didn’t. I’ll get in trouble if this airs since Jimin has lots of fans.”

Well, the boy band definitely shares a lot of camaraderie with each other. Apart from Jimin and Jin, BTS is a band of RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook. Ever since they debuted back in 2013, the K-pop group has been making and breaking records with their albums and songs.

What are your thoughts about Jimin’s dance moves? Let us know.

