The power that South Korean boy band BTS holds is unmatchable. Comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the wildly popular K-pop group is recognized worldwide for boasting pleasing visuals. While all the seven members ace the game when it comes to serving looks, we cannot deny the fact that Jimin’s angelic charm is simply irresistible. But World Wide Handsome Jin might disagree. Scroll below to know why!

BTS members share a great camaraderie. The septet – who debuted in 2013, are known for their close-knit bond, which has withstood the test of time, unlike many other K-pop groups. While they have stood by each other through thick and thin, BTS members are also infamous for pulling each others’ legs time and again as seen in their bonus videos and Run BTS episodes. In ARMY’s words, only BTS can troll BTS!

Would you believe it if we told you one of the BTS members once called Jimin a ‘pig’? If it were any other K-pop group, you wouldn’t. But considering BTS have notoriously known for pulling pranks on fellow members, it shouldn’t come as a shock, right?

Jimin is often hailed as the most good-looking BTS member with a face card that never declines – the man literally has an album named FACE, not that they both mean the same thing. However, time and again, he has been called a ‘dwaeji’ (pig in Korean), and who other than World Wide Handsome Jin would have the audacity to resort to such antics?

During one of the Run BTS episodes, the members sat for dinner and had a hearty chat, which soon turned into a confessional. When Jimin and Jin stood facing each other, Jin said, “Jimin-ah, you are always asking me “Hyung, have I gained weight?”… I want to say, “You Look Like A Pig” but I can’t because I don’t want you to get hurt.” This unexpected confession sent the entire BTS fam, including Jimin, into splits as the ‘Like Crazy’ singer did his signature falling on the ground, literally rolling on the floor with laughter.

This was not the first time Jimin was trolled for his looks. The BTS member had previously revealed undergoing severe dietary measures to lose weight, particularly facial fat, after facing massive trolling. But, it seems like coming from his WWH hyung Jin, it didn’t mean anything condescending, instead, it demonstrated the carefree bond they share.

Which BTS member do you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more fun K-pop throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Reveals He Tasted Pet Food For Kiss Scene With A Dog In New Drama ‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’: “I Felt Like I Was A Puppy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News