Lee Jun-ho is one of the leading male actors in South Korea, who has been in the industry for a very long time and recently got flooded all over social media for playing Gu Won in the K-drama King The Land, along with Girls’ Generation fame YoonA. The series topped all the viewership rankings and even received rave reviews about it.

It was Jun-ho and YoonA’s on-screen chemistry that buzzed their dating reports as well. Even though both of them denied the rumors and clarified that they are only good friends, their fans cannot stop shipping them.

Now, we have found an old video on Instagram where Lee Jun-ho declared his desire to have a chocolate kiss with the woman he likes, and fans didn’t waste time linking it with one of his scenes from King The Land with YoonA. Scroll ahead to check it out!

In the throwback video, Lee Jun-ho can be heard saying, “I want to get a chocolate kiss from the woman that I like.” When the hosts asked him what chocolate kiss he was talking about, the Red Sleeve actor further explained, “To eat chocolate mouth-to-mouth,” and got all shy. In the next slide, we can see the scene from King The Land, where Gu Won (Jun-ho) and Cheon Sa-rang (YoonA) enjoy their ‘we’ time and have a candied orange from mouth-to-mouth. So it seems Jun-ho’s manifestation finally turned into reality, but only in the drama!

Check out the video here shared by leejunho_limyoona:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNNA-COCACOLA COUPLE (이준호 🤍임윤아) (@leejunho_limyoona)

As soon as the video started to surface online, fans poured their love and opinions on the same. One wrote, “Junhoo is the scriptwriter, and director of KTL❤️”

Another one commented, “Pretty sure King The Land filming must have been the happiest days of his life 😍”

One of them penned, “He got his THE CHOCOLATE KISSSSSSS.”

Another comment read, “I hope Yoona gives him a huge Chocolate 🍫 kiss because he sure had ground breaking earth shattering kisses in KTL with her.”

Well, isn’t he the cutest? What are your thoughts about his little confession? Let us know.

