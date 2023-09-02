K-pop boyband 2PM’s Jun Ho recently served a masterclass in romance with his portrayal of Gu Won in Netflix’s global hit ‘King The Land’. Looking dapper as a hot shot CEO of our dreams, the singer-turned-actor was delicious in every frame as he romanced Girls Generation’s YoonA who played the role of his love interest Cheon Sarang. Courtesy of the lead pair’s steamy romance scenes, a rare sight in Korean dramas, ‘King The Land’ bagged the top spot in ranking in Korea and around the world, despite its questionable storyline that we just had to tolerate in the end.

Rumours have also been surfacing up in the air that Jun Ho and YoonA are a couple IRL, however, their agencies have respectfully refused the claims. While we are unaware of his current relationship status, we do have some insight into his first kiss with his first love. Scroll through to learn Jun Ho’s first love saga in his own words.

If you are someone who has been following Korean dramas, you would know Koreans hold their first love in the highest regard. There are many acclaimed dramas such as True Beauty, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Our Beloved Summer, and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo among others, all have their dots connecting to their first love, portrayed as a pious and honest feelings that cannot be forgotten.

So, when Jun Ho talked about his first love, it was sure to make headlines. Jun Ho once featured as a guest alongside his ‘Just Between Lovers’ co-star Yoon Se Ah in the variety show ‘Knowing Brothers’ in 2017. During his Q&A segment, the actor opened up about his first love and revealed that she broke up with him because of a kiss.

“After school, I wanted to be with my girlfriend, so I went to an after-school academy with her. I took her to her doorstep every day,” Jun Ho said.

He continued, “We were talking at the playground, and I innocently kissed her. It lasted a while. That was it. Just a kiss. I heard someone coming quickly from far away. It wasn’t my dad, and when I turned around, a dark figure had taken my girlfriend. Her hair was being grabbed as she was dragged away. It wasn’t her dad either. It was her mom. I was so scared.”

His girlfriend was nowhere to be seen again and that was the end of his first love. Aw… what a tragic end to such an innocent first love. Poor Junho! Nevertheless, the memories of that sweet long peck will always stay with him.

Talking about King The Land, the Korean drama raked in high ranking but was criticised due to its poor writing in the second half with an extremely cliche plot that did not sit well with the lovers of K-dramas who have gotten too used to thrills and chills. But we won’t be wrong in saying the drama made us hail King Jun Ho and we cannot wait to see what he comes up with on the acting front.

