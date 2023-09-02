The South Korean actor Gong Yoo is among the most celebrated stars in the industry. The actor has been ruling both the small and silver screens for years now. Despite how much his fans wish to know more about him, he chooses to stay quiet about his personal life. But his linkup rumours are always up owing to his breathtaking chemistry with his co-stars. Well, things went wild when he was rumoured to be dating Im Soo Jung. Scroll down to learn what happened.

The actor began his career as a radio jockey and later debuted as an actor with the 2001 show School 4. He soon established himself as a leading actor and starred in various movies and shows.

After the actor co-starred with actress Im Soo Jung in the 2010 film Finding Mr Destiny, their dating rumours were reaching heights. The rumours were so massive that some Korean media outlets even reported that Gong Yoo and Im Soo Jung had tied the knot in a secret ceremony in the United States. The rumours became the prime topic of discussion among tabloids and the actors’ fans.

As a result, as per Soompi, Gong Yoo’s agency had to intervene and mentioned how it was disheartening for the Train To Busan star to hear the rumours and claimed they all were baseless. In 2011, the actor’s reps said, “Gong Yoo has been incredibly busy shooting ‘Finding Mr. Destiny‘ and immediately afterwards ‘Crucible.’ He is still busy from the ‘Crucible’ promotions. Currently, Gong Yoo is preparing on a big-scale fan meeting in Japan, which will be held in December. He is concentrating very hard on his activities.”

The Squid Game star’s reps even mentioned that the actor was having a hard time due to these rumours. They said Gong Yoo’s activities and image might get hampered due to the false rumours and told his fans that they will try hard to give them good news.

