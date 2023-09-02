It was all sorts of dreamy when Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki, the famous Song-Song couple, tied the nuptial knot in a fairytale wedding in 2017. Transcending from reel to real life, the Descendants of the Sun co-stars made forever look easy when they decided to get married after a brief whirlwind romance. However, dreams came shattering when the couple called it quits just after one and a half years of marriage, setting gossip mills abuzz and making fans wonder what transpired between the gorgeous-looking pair that forced them to come to this heartbreaking conclusion.

More than the divorce, it was Joong Ki’s one-sided announcement of separation that led to speculations that the couple had an ugly fallout. After brutal trolling on online forums, Song Hye Kyo’s lawyers had warned stern actions against the troll, making it clear they would not be tolerating any kind of slander against the actress.

According to South Korean media reports, Song Joong Ki applied for divorce without consulting Song Hye Kyo and it was only the media through which she found out. Koreaboo, citing a close source, reported that the move to expedite the process was an attempt to refrain from making any extra noise or comments, leaving no room for doubts.

“The intention for this is to warn Song Hye Kyo that if she tries to circulate any lies or rumours about their married life or background information about their divorce, he would reveal everything,” a source close to Song Joong Ki was quoted as saying by Koreaboo.

Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki’s divorce meditation only took reportedly five minutes. The actress’ agency revealed that there was “no alimony or division of property” in the divorce settlement.

Some reports back then also called the DOTS co-stars marriage a “sham,” stating how the couple did not even try to make out and decided to divorce just after the hype around their much-acclaimed drama died down. For the unversed, a sham marriage is when two people decide to get married under the pretence of immigration or other benefits and have no intentions of staying together in the future for a very long time.

A section of Korean media also reported that Song Joong Ki decided to grow apart from Song Hye Kyo after she refused to be a part of his family functions. Meanwhile, some also went on to suggest that Joong Ki wanted to start a family immediately, while Hye Kyo was focused on her career.

At one point, there were also rumours that the couple’s marriage landed in trouble due to Song Hye Kyo’s closeness with her Encounter co-star Park Bo Gum, who was also good friends with Song Joong Ki. However, Bo Gum’s agency was quick to set the records straight and denied that his on-screen chemistry with SHK did not affect her marriage to SJK in any possible way.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo got married in October 2017. The couple announced their divorce on June 26, 2019.

As of now, Song Joong Ki is married to British actress Katie Louis Saunders and the couple has a son together, while Song Hye Kyo has been linked to Korean actor Lee Min Ho.

