Korean actors and actresses shell major couple goals with their on-screen chemistry, and when the reel gets turned into real, fans get the best of both worlds. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, who featured together in one of the most critically acclaimed K-dramas Descendant of the Sun (DOTS), made every manifestation come true after it was revealed that their romance had transcended from the drama world to real life. After a whirlwind romance, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding only to part ways just one year after the marriage.

While Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s romance often becomes a discourse on the internet with varying views, not everyone knows that the Korean heartthrob previously dated another one of his co-stars. Intrigued about the Vincenzo star’s other reel to real romance? Well, today, we are bringing you another classic tale of sparks flying on sets, so, brace yourself!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Song Joong Ki has many popular dramas to his credit, thanks to his charming aura and classy demeanor that pulls off audiences from all walks of life. Before making hearts flutter in DOTS, Song Joong Ki starred in ‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’ opposite Park Bo Young. After witnessing their enchanting chemistry in the period drama, fans were hoping that the couple would make their romance official. And, much to their surprise, Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Young shared pictures in similar locations, probably clicked by each other, fueling fire to dating rumors. Aside from this, they were frequently spotted together other than their professional commitments, making fans believe they are the new IT couple.

However, fans’ happiness was short-lived as Park Bo Young was quick to debunk rumors and confirmed that everything was strategically planned out by the marketing team to promote their drama. “It was just Song Joong Ki’s [way of promoting the movie]. [His statement] was a public relations stunt planned beforehand,” the ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’ star was quoted as saying by allkpop.com. Here, all we gotta say is the marketing team won but at what cost?

While Park Bo Young’s statement set the records straight, many believed that the couple meticulously planned it to refrain from their private lives becoming a topic of discussion on social media.

Currently, Joong Ki is married to British actress Katy Louise Saunders, and the couple welcomed a healthy baby boy earlier this year. Song Hye Kyo, meanwhile, is reported to be in a relationship with Lee Min-ho. As for Park Bo Young, the ‘Doom At Your Service’ actress maintains quite a low-key profile for anyone to make any wild guesses.

For more crispy gossip from the K-world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Henry Cavill aka Superman Had To Once Beg Tom Cruise For An Insane Stunt But Was Left Disappointed With A Rejection: “Chances Are You’ll Kill Me & Everyone Else…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News