Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been together and married for decades now, but their relationship always catches fans’ attention. While there has been a lot of love, the drama has often made headlines, and the two do not shy away from opening up about their non-conventional married life. However, things were not always easy between them as Will once faced a low point in his life when Jada did not like the surprise party he threw for her 40th birthday after planning it for three years.

Will And Jada first met on the sets of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air as the latter auditioned for a part. While she did not get it, she and Will did hit it off and began dating. They then tied the knot in 1997 and have been together since then.

Coming back, Will Smith, in his memoir, Will, detailed how he spent three years in planning his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s extravagant 40th birthday party. He revealed how he started planning the bash, right after her 37th birthday, keeping his wife’s love for Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the “art scene” there in mind. He added, “It would be a surprise three-day birthday weekend. I shut down an entire hotel in the city, invited dozens of our closest friends and family. We’d have gourmet dinners each night under the stars, followed by a surprise event.” The party was a three-day event which included private art shows, spiritual pilgrimage, a performance by Mary J Blige and a special documentary about Jada.

The Men In Black star even got a documentary made up that featured the Matrix star’s life and some exclusive clips from her late grandmother. Talking about the same, Will Smith wrote, “The room goes silent as Jada’s beloved grandmother begins to speak.” “The recordings had been directed to specific family members, many of whom were in the crowd. For the first time since her passing, Jada was hearing the voice of her grandmother speaking directly to her,” he added.

While all the guests were impressed by Smith’s plan, Jada did not like it. After Saturday night, she asked her husband to cancel all the plans. Will Smith wrote, “‘That was the most disgusting display of ego I have ever seen in my life!’ she said.” “Jada and I didn’t speak anymore in Santa Fe. We didn’t speak on the flight back to Los Angeles. We didn’t speak for a few days after we got home.”

