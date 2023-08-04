Steven Spielberg has directed many blockbusters and he always knows the right choice of actors for his movies. ‘Men In Black’ is one of the most profitable franchises that have solidified the success of everyone involved. One cannot imagine the franchise without Will Smith. However, did you know the actor did not want to work with Spielberg originally? But the director was too persistent.

Smith, who was an Oscar last year for ‘King Richard’ recalls how Steven Spielberg went the extra mile to know the reason behind him denying the film. For that, the director made all the efforts and finally convinced him. Let’s take a look at what he has to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Smith explained that his former manager and longtime business partner, James Lassiter, was the one who shaped his career by choosing his most notable roles. While appearing on Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart to Heart’ show, Smith spilled the beans. He said, “In the heyday, the 10 movies I made at the top of my career, JL was choosing the films. He just had an eye. I didn’t want to make ‘Pursuit of Happyness.’ I didn’t want to make ‘Ali.’ And JL picked ‘Men in Black.’ I kind of understood ‘Men in Black’ a little bit but I didn’t want to make ‘Men in Black.'”

Check out the video below:

He explained why he was not inclined towards the movie. Will Smith continues, “That was the next year after ‘Independence Day.’ So I didn’t want to make two alien movies back to back.” But the acclaimed director was not going to take no for an answer. Hence, he went further and beyond. Smith quips “Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter for me,” the Oscar-winning actor said. “To talk to me. I was in New York. It landed at his house. And, like, he had me at hello.”

Will Smith, still reeling from his Oscar fiasco where he slapped Chris Rock, continued, “And it was the first time I ever had lemonade with carbonated water. You can’t say no to that. He said the coldest shit. He said ‘Tell me why you don’t want to make my movie…'” After a small conversation, Smith said yes to ‘Men In Black’, which ended up becoming the most notable role in his entire career, courtesy of Steven Spielberg.

What do you think about this crazy story?

Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

Must Read: When Rihanna Flaunted Her Ample Cleav*ge In A In A Stone-Studded Bra Leaving Nothing To The Imagination While Roasting Everyone With Her Come-Hither Looks!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News