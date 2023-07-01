Oscar-Winning actor Alan Arkin has died.

The Hollywood star – best known his roles in ‘Edward Scissorhands’, ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ and ‘Argo’ – passed away on Thursday (29.06.23) at the age of 89 at his home in Carlsbad, California and the sad news was confirmed by his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony, who released a statement on behalf of the family.

They shared: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

No more details about his death have been revealed.

Alan Arkin enjoyed a glittering career in Hollywood, but he actually started out in the music industry after joining a folk group called the Tarriers when he was fresh out of college.

He sang and played guitar with the band and they scored a hit single with ‘The Banana Boat Song’ in 1957. Arkin later quit the group to focus on launching himself in Hollywood after taking acting lessons throughout his childhood.

Arkin worked with an improvisational comedy troupe in Chicago before making his Broadway debut in 1961 in a production of ‘From the Second City’ before going on to win a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in 1963’s ‘Enter Laughing’.

He moved into TV and film, winning the first of four Oscar nominations for his role in 1967 war comedy ‘The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming’.

Arkin enjoyed a career in Hollywood that spanned 50 years, making appearances in films such as ‘Catch-22’, ‘Edward Scissorhands’ and ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’.

His second Oscar nomination came for 1968’s ‘The Heart is a Lonely Hunter’ but it wasn’t until 2006 that he scored his first Academy Awards win – scooping the Best Supporting Actor prize in 2006 for ‘Little Miss Sunshine’.

Arkin was nominated for the same prize in 2012 for his role in ‘Argo’ but lost out to Christoph Waltz who won for ‘Django Unchained’.

Throughout his career, he was also nominated for six Emmy Awards including nods in 2019 and 2020 for his part in the Netflix series ‘The Kominsky Method’. He left the show in 2021.

