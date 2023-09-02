Selena Gomez is one of the most popular and well-known celebrities in Hollywood, who not only acquired the position for her singing skills but also for her acting skills and her humble persona. She has always been quite transparent with her audience and let her fans know about her private life. Once, she had spoken about getting anxiety and panic attacks during tours and said she even cried many times. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

For the unversed, Selena is currently basking in the glory of her recently released solo song, Single Soon. Her massive fanbase is going gaga over the lyrics and music. And it’s worth it!

Now, coming back to the throwback interview with Vogue, where Selena Gomez talked about getting into treatment for anxiety and depression. She said, “I’ve cried onstage more times than I can count, and I’m not a cute crier.” She furher added, “Tours are a really lonely place for me.”

Selena Gomez further explained why she had checked into a facility in Tennessee and revealed, “My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it — which, I think, was a complete distortion.… What I wanted to say is that life is so stressful, and I get the desire to just escape it.”

“But I wasn’t figuring my own stuff out, so I felt I had no wisdom to share. And so maybe I thought everybody out there was thinking, This is a waste of time,” Sel concluded.

