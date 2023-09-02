Miley Cyrus Shares Throwback Viral Photo With Taylor Swift & Demi Lovato, Writes "If You Guys Didn’t Know I Was Bis*xual From This..."

Pop singer Miley Cyrus spoke about a viral photo of herself wearing sweat pants and boots next to a glammed-out Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and ‘Hannah Montana’ co-star Emily Osment, and said: “If you guys didn’t know I was bis*xual.”

Cyrus, 30, while going through her archives, unearthed a memory from a night out with Swift, Lovato and Osment.

Speaking on the latest instalment of her ‘Used to Be Young’ TikTok series, Miley Cyrus wondered how no one picked up on her bis*xuality based on a viral meme from 2009.

“This picture has become a meme — where it says, ‘Be the Miley of your friend group,’” the singer recalled on TikTok, before joking, “If you guys didn’t know I was bis*xual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you.”

After noticing laughter off-camera, Miley Cyrus defended her reaction, saying she was only stating the obvious and offering a bit more context. “I mean, hello! Look at ’em,” she said, flipping the photo around for everyone to see.

Cyrus came out as pansexual in 2016, reports Eonline.

The picture in question was taken after the group attended the red carpet premiere of ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie’, where Miley Cyrus rocked a turquoise fringed dress, leather jacket and heeled boots before swapping into something more casual.

Reflecting on how the image has since become a meme encouraging people to “be the Miley of your friend group”, the Disney Channel alum revealed the story behind their night out is equally relatable.

“Me and Emily and Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are going to The Cheesecake Factory,” she shared. “These are some classy ladies.”

The singer’s walk down memory lane is a part of her ‘Used to Be Young’ TikTok series, which supports her newly-released single of the same name.

