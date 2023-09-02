Making their every Hollywood dream come true, South Korean boyband BTS are shouldering the global music scene with their peppy songs consisting of upbeat tunes that can instantly make anyone break into a dance performance. The septet have been dominating music charts for over half a decade now, generating an unbeatable fan following who does not miss a chance in the world to celebrate the Bangtan boys. While their fan following is unmatched, there is still a stigma around BTS’ gender-neutral representation which some parts of the world including neigbouring country Pakistan mistake for homosexuality. Can you believe it? Us neither.

BTS’ Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook recently celebrated his 26th birthday and fans poured in a flurry of congratulations for the golden maknae. But exactly two years ago, Pakistani fans were left heartbroken after Jungkook’s 24th birthday billboard was removed in the country, stating it could potentially ignite homosexuality among youths. First – homosexuality is not some sort of disease with transmittable symptoms, and second – BTS have not come out as homosexuals.

The incident pertains to September 1, 2021, when a Pakistani fan club of the uber-famous group put up a billboard of Jungkook to shower their love on his birthday. Despite having sought permission from the Chamber of Commerce, the billboard was removed after a local MLA cautioned against it, alleging that it promoted homosexuality. The said poster featured Jungkook being his charming self in a black blazer worn over a white t-shirt looking smashing along with the caption, “Happy 24th birthday”.

When Younus Mughal, the who ARMY owned the poster countered the MLA on pulling down the billboard, he was told that local politicians received a “lot of complaints from people” about the ad, with many saying the band has a harmful influence on the youth. “There are young people in this city. This group (BTS) has a negative influence on them and encourages them to behave in the wrong activities. They promote homosexuality,” Vice quoted the local MLA as saying.

The incident left ARMY, a term used for BTS’ passionate fandom, in utter disgust and they led many movements against the move, bashing the Pakistani government for the petty act.

BTS was formed in 2103 under Big Hit Entertainment; the group consists of seven members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They co-write and co-produce most of their music, and offer a visual feast with the music videos of their songs. The group started off as a hip-hop band, but their musical style has evolved over the years, with BTS’ V recently releasing his solo song, ‘Rainy Days,’ which will give all the slow Jazz feels.

