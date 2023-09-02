Amber Heard has been making headlines ever since she moved to Spain following her defeat by her ex-husband Johnny Depp in their legal defamation battle. Despite living a low-key life with her daughter Oonagh, Amber has been making rare public appearances and sharing notes with Spanish paparazzi. As she recently stepped out of her house, she was spotted using crutches to walk and revealed that she suffered a hip injury.

Amber has been in the industry for almost two decades now and has shared the screen space with many celebrated actors. Last year, she made headlines as she and Johnny Depp fought a legal defamation battle that was highly publicised. Throughout the battle, the actress received a lot of criticism, but her fans also stood by her and supported her.

The 37-year-old has been living a low-key life in Spain as she wanted to raise her daughter away from Hollywood. She speaks fluent Spanish and often interacts with the local paps. During her latest outing, the Aquaman actress wore a casual sleeveless black shift dress with a stitched lining on the waist. She tied her blonde locks in a messy bun and carried a cellphone holder. She was accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquez, who was pushing her daughter’s stroller.

While Amber looked stunning and his high spirits, she was using crutches to walk. As per a report by Page Six, concerned paparazzi asked the actress what had happened to her, and she revealed that she had hurt her hips while training for New York City’s annual marathon. She is now advised to take a break from her schedule. Amber Heard also expressed her excitement about reprising her role as Mera in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

Reacting to Amber Heard’s injury, her fans could not stop showering love on her. A Twitter user wrote, “Mother is mothering! Gorgeous!,” while another penned, “Yet she still manages to look absolutely stunning. What a fantastic woman she is, inside and out. Sending her so much love.”

A third one wrote, “She looks amazing. At least she doesn’t have to lie about getting injuries to not show up to work like her alcoholic ex-husband.”

“I love her get well soon, Amber,” wrote a fourth one.

