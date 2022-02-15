Kiara Advani Is Hooked To This Korean Drama, Can You Guess?

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has confessed her newfound craze for K-Dramas and said that she is hooked to ‘Snowdrop’.

Advertisement

‘Snowdrop’ features BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and ‘Something In The Rain’ star Jung Hae-in, the 16-episode series explores the forbidden love between a South Korean girl and a North Korean spy during the June 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani said: “Most of my friends are K-Drama fans and I just had to join the bandwagon! I’m so glad that I came across Snowdrop as I’m completely hooked to K-dramas and the fascinating Korean culture — thanks to this show. Jisoo is a phenomenal actress and her performance in ‘Snowdrop’ is simply outstanding.”

Kiara Advani added, “Her chemistry with Jung Hae-in is to die for and being a huge fan of romance, I think their story in the series is so complex but captivating at the same time. I’m hooked to the show and have blocked my Wednesdays to watch every new episode.”

Directed by Jo Hyun-tak and written by Yoo Hyun-mi, the show also marks Jisoo’s debut as a leading actress. With intriguing characters, outstanding storytelling, and a fantastic cast – Snowdrop, also available in Hindi, is a show that will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster that is full of excitement, action, and romance.

‘Snowdrop‘ is also available in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Makes A Chic Statement Entry At The Airport; Netizen Troll, “Yeh Gaadi Gift To Nahi Hai Na”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube