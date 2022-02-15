The Kapoor family have always been quite famous for their charm and acting skills in Bollywood. Today one of them, Randhir Kapoor, who is also famously known as ‘Daboo’ in B-town, turns 75 years old. Read on ahead!

Son of Raj Kapoor and brother to late Rishi Kapoor and Late Rajiv Kapoor, Randhir followed his father’s footsteps and entered the glamorous world of Bollywood. The actor first appeared as a child artist in the 1955 release Shree 420. After growing up the actor then went on to make his debut with Kal Aaj Aur Kal in 1917. Well, in no time Kapoor paved his path to success in the industry.

Achieving success is not very handy and that’s undoubted. It’s was the same for Randhir as well, the actor had to strive a lot to support his family and at the same time achieve stardom in Bollywood. Back in 2014, Randhir Kapoor, in an interview with Rediff, had once opened up about his struggling days, explaining how he supported his wife Babita and two daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. He said, “I wish I was young today. Aaj kal ke actors kitna saara paisa kamate hai (Today’s actors make a lot of money). We worked really hard to earn money. The tuition fees of my children, my electricity bills, Babita ke kharcha (referring to wife Babita’s expenses), my Scotch, was all paid from the money that I earned from acting in films.”

Talking about how choosy current actors are with their movie, Randhir Kapoor also said, “That is because they also earn from endorsements, events and other avenues. We could never do just one film a year. If we did not work, there would be no money to run our homes and pay our bills.”

Meanwhile, Randhir is married wife actress Babita. The couple shares two daughters with each other, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor’s brothers, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor passed away in 2020 and 2021.

