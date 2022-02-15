BTS is undeniably one of the biggest names of the international music industry at the moment, setting new records with every new release. Fans often create their own dubbed versions of practice dance sessions, BTS Run clips, and even their official music videos, some of which go viral within just a few minutes. In the latest edited viral clip, the septet can be seen dancing on the song Dholida from the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is an upcoming drama movie adapted from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The movie has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The trailer of this movie has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience and the song Dholida, which hit the internet last week, has become trending reel audio.

A new video of BTS has surfaced on the internet where the seven boys can be seen dancing to the peppy semi-Gujarati number Dholida. The video starts with Jimin in the centre while the rest of the boys clutter around him. The formation breaks within the next few seconds, as soon as the lyrics of the song start playing. At this point, Jung Kook can be seen taking the centre stage before a random clip of him dancing in a striped suit starts playing.

In a part of the clip, J-Hope can be seen grooving to the music while making his way through the group. Another sequence of the video also has V in the centre while the rest of the group surround him and pull off a synchronized hip thrust while lying down on the floor. In RM’s part, BTS members Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and Suga can be seen doing a rotating step which looks a lot like Garba rolls. Here’s a look at the entire video.

