After delivering a mega hit via Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for the release of its next blockbuster with Benedict Cumberbatch starrer, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the upcoming Marvel film is the sequel to the 2016 release Doctor Strange. Apart from the plot of multiverse, the most exciting part of the upcoming superhero film is that the fans would get to see new characters. Just recently, the eagle-eyed fans had caught a glimpse of Tom Cruise’s Iron Man in the recently released trailer. Well, today the fans are now sure that they have spotted another famous Superhero! Read on to know the whole scoop.

Advertisement

So, the new poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has brought in many easter eggs, and fans can’t help but go bonkers over spotting those Easter eggs. With the revelation of Captain Carter’s shield on the poster, we now believe that Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool has also made his appearance on the poster. The Marvel buffs have now taken it to their Twitter handles, to share what they found on the upcoming film’s latest poster which features Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange casting a spell as the glass of the Sanctum Santorum Breaks in the background.

While the shattered glass in the poster shows clear glimpses of characters like Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez, there are faint glimpses of their variants and other possible characters as well. The fans have now magnified an image of the poster, which shows a faint reflection of a guy in a red mask with black circles around the eyes and white slits. There is only one character in the Marvel and Fox universe who has this costume and that’s Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool.

Well, as Marvel being Marvel, they are being quite tight-lipped about these fans’ speculations on the upcoming movie. However, the maker of Deadpool, Rob Liefeld recently took it to his Twitter account to share a cryptic response over the speculation. It’s is to be noted that the maker didn’t deny nor agreed on anything.

Well, it looks like Marvel has kept some exciting suprise behind the curtain for the fans!

Check out some fan reactions over the poster with the superhero in it:

I see Marvel,you thought I wouldn't notice.

– Deadpool

– Captain Carter

– 2000's Reed Richards pic.twitter.com/CgP5gcPf8b — The Goat 🐐™ Aka (Dr.Strange Era) (@JustTheGoat216) February 14, 2022

me inspecting tf out of those shards hoping to see deadpool in a reflection pic.twitter.com/GDaruP9lYI — miles 💗 (@616taskmaster) February 13, 2022

Me seeing Deadpool and Captain Carter on the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster pic.twitter.com/u9UdfcfQKb — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is all set to release on the 6th of May 2022.

Do you think Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool will make a entry in Doctor Strange 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: The Batman Box Office: Stands Only Next To Spider-Man: No Way Home Becoming 2nd Best Ticket Pre-Sales During Pandemic Era

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube