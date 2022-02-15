After releasing Zendaya’s statue, Madame Tussauds London has faced backlash. Even though the actress has now been immortalized in wax, fans are not happy about it. Daya has won the heart of people across the globe through her phenomenal performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the HBO series Euphoria.

After having a busy few months, has been spending her time with her bf Tom Holland, who recently bought a lavish mansion in London, which has cost the Spider-Man couple a whopping $3 million.

Last week, the wax museum unveiled Zendaya’s statue, which was inspired by the actress’ look at the To The Rescue! Gala in 2017. She was even sculpted using measurements and references taken during her 2015 sitting with the attraction’s artist. Though a great tribute to her, fans claimed that the Madame Tussauds London wax figure didn’t look anything like her and has similarities to Kylie Jenner.