After releasing Zendaya’s statue, Madame Tussauds London has faced backlash. Even though the actress has now been immortalized in wax, fans are not happy about it. Daya has won the heart of people across the globe through her phenomenal performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the HBO series Euphoria.
Advertisement
After having a busy few months, has been spending her time with her bf Tom Holland, who recently bought a lavish mansion in London, which has cost the Spider-Man couple a whopping $3 million.
Advertisement
Last week, the wax museum unveiled Zendaya’s statue, which was inspired by the actress’ look at the To The Rescue! Gala in 2017. She was even sculpted using measurements and references taken during her 2015 sitting with the attraction’s artist. Though a great tribute to her, fans claimed that the Madame Tussauds London wax figure didn’t look anything like her and has similarities to Kylie Jenner.
Trending
Emma Thompson On ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’: “One Day We Spent The Entire Day With No Clothes On”
Check out the statue here:
Now, Madame Tussauds London has responded to the backlash as per TMZ and has stuck to their decision claiming that the statue is correct. “Our talented artists created our new Zendaya figure using measurements and references taken during her 2015 sitting … We understand that when fans are incredibly passionate they might feel differently until they have had the chance to see it up close,” the statement read.
The wax museum has faced a lot of backlash due to how its celebrity statues look, including that of Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and many more.
Though fans think that Zendaya’s statue looks nothing like her, it is a big deal to be honoured with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds London, which has been running for over 200 years. Hollywood, Bollywood, and other actors have been a part of the attractions, while many other political figures as well.
Must Read: Benedict Cumberbatch Wasn’t Sold On Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Box Office Projections: “My Ignorance Was Showed Up”
Advertisement.
Advertisement