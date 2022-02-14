Spider-Man: No Way Home is almost two months old, but still refusing to end its theatrical run. Crossing the barriers of Covid spikes and restrictions, the film has done a tremendous job at the box office. Now, soon it is going to add another interesting feat to its credit.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and others, the film enjoyed a huge pre-release buzz ever since its making started. The rumours were rife about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s comeback, and guess what, it did turn true. As a result, we saw raining numbers at the box office and it’s still happening despite being in theatres, for close to two months.

As per Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still in the race at the US box office. Till now, the film has done a business of $759 million. Currently, it’s the 4th highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. Soon, it’s going to be at 3rd as it is just $1.50 million away from beating James Cameron’s Avatar. Avatar is at 3rd with $760.50 million.

Avengers: Endgame is at the 2nd spot at the US box office with a total of $858.37 million. The list is topped by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $936.66 million.

Speaking about the worldwide collection, Spider-Man: No Way Home has made $1.80 billion. Out of it, $1.04 billion has come from the overseas market.

Meanwhile, in January, it was announced that No Way Home is set for an extended theatrical run as it will continue to exclusively play in cinemas for at least the next two months in India. Owing to its exceptional performance and the respite that it has brought to theatre owners, it has come across as a win-win situation for both the exhibitors and the makers.

