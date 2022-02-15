Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses in the industry right now. From her airport looks to her daily city sightings, fans can’t get enough of her beauty. Earlier today, Nora made a chic statement entry at the airport and got trolled by netizens who commented on her car and if it was gifted to her by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Scroll below to watch the video.

Apart from her acting skills, Nora is also quite popular for her dancing skills in the industry. In fact, she rose to fame with her songs ‘Dilbar,’ ‘O Saki Saki’ and ‘Garmi’ to name a few. Earlier today, the 30-year-old actress was spotted at the airport donning a chic look with brown leather pants and paired it with an off-white high neck pullover and matching long coat.

Nora Fatehi styled her outfit with brown heels and accessorised the look with googles and a Fendi bag. For hair, she opted for her signature soft wavy side-parting open hair and looked glamorous as ever.

Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared a video of Nora Fatehi, take a look at it here:

Fans were quick to react to her video and a troll commented, “Is this the same BMW gifted by tht con man ??? Shamless person and she is flaunting tht BMW publicly….he looted tht money from innocent” A second troll commented, “Yeh gadi gift 🧧 toh nahi na 😂😂” A third troll commented, “Rich men fraud tha wo sukesh chandrasekhar” A fourth troll commented, “Hana bro inko bas gift and later pata chaltah hai Banda jail mein hai. 😂😂”

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi was summoned by ED in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s money laundering case.

