The South Korean singer-actress YoonA is indeed living the best life. Throughout her career span of over 15 years, she has emerged as a singer and actress and showcased her extraordinary talent. With time, the singer has also proved she is a fashionista and never fails to win hearts with her minimalist but stylish picks. She recently stepped out in casual attire, but its price will leave you spellbound.

After starting off her career as a part of the girl band Girls’ Generation in 2007, she also went on to become an actress. With her impeccable skills, she has ruled both small and big screens and worked with various celebrated personalities in the Korean entertainment industry.

Apart from singing and acting, the actress is also an ambassador for various brands. Ahead of MiuMiu’s 2024 spring/summer fashion show, YoonA recently left everyone stunned with her attire at the airport. As per KBiZoom, the actress was spotted at the airport clad in chic attire. Keeping it simple, the K-drama star wore a basic white t-shirt inside a grey hoodie jacket and further layered with a fine-striped jacket.

The jacket that exuded luxury featuring a logo with fine tailoring details is priced at 4.85 million KRW (approx $3584 or Rs 2.97 lakhs). The Girls’ Generation member also added a pair of cashmere shorts, which are worth a whopping 2.4 million KRW (approx $1774 or Rs 1.47 lakhs). YoonA’s expensive ensemble also had a top-handle MiuMiu bag in gold-tone hardware worth 4.25 million KRW (approx $3141 or Rs 2.6 lakhs). Her vintage-style boots are also priced at 1.95 million KRW (approx $1441 or Rs 1.19 lakhs).

While YoonA looked like a million dollars in the casual but chic outfit, the total price of the look was also nothing less. The total amount of her look was 13.45 million KRW (approx $9941 or Rs 8.25 lakhs).

On her work front, YoonA was last seen sharing the screen space with Lee Jun-Ho in the Netflix series King The Land.

