South Korean actors Lee Jun-ho and Namkoong Min won millions of hearts with their brilliant performances in 2017 K-drama ‘Good Manager’. Even today K-drama enthusiasts relive that phenomenal acting by rewatching the series again and again and it is undoubtedly one of the most loved dramas ever.

Fans have showered the two actors with immense love that had eventually landed the two actors winning the KBS’ Best Couple Award. For the unversed, Namkoong Min and Lee Jun-ho received the award for their gripping chemistry on the show. But what happened later was loved by fans even more.

Upon receiving the award, Lee Jun-ho looked quite shocked yet delighted and started his acceptance speech by complimenting fellow on-screen couples who had won KBS’ Best Couple Award. He said, “But we won first place, I am feeling good about it.” He also thanked his co-star Namkoong Min for helping him and the entire cast of ‘Good Manager’.

Once Lee Jun Ho was done with his speech, the hosts asked if the two could commemorate their award with a kiss. Soon after this Lee Jun-ho asked Namkoong Min for his permission and finally ended up giving him a quick little peck on his cheek. However, they ended up bursting out into laughter soon after the kiss. And, this had left the fans in awe.

Have a look:

For the unaware, K-drama ‘Good Manager’ had a storline that followed Kim Sung Ryong, an accountant by profession as he transitioned from someone trying to embezzle money from a large corporation to someone who gave it his all to defend his employees’ basic rights.

Kim Sung Ryong’s character starts as a mobsters accountant who often gets himself into investigations and questioning, however, he is always proven innocent because of luck. The story gets interesting when things turn with this mobsters’ accountant suddenly getting hired by a large corporation as their chief of accounting.

