Actor Lee Jun-ho had become the talk of the town for heating up the small screen with his unconventional shower scene in the historical drama Red Sleeve. The intimate bath scene between Lee Se Young and 2PM‘s Jun-ho had drawn the attention of the viewers and how. The scene shows Jun-ho undressing his clothes and exposing his chocolate abs, while he is having an eye-contact with Lee Se-young.

The scene created a lot of buzz as fans became crazy about Jun-ho. While being in a steamy bath with Lee Jun-ho was wished by many, it seemed actress Lee Se-young was not happy with it. Yes, you read that right.

In an interview with AsiaOne, the Red Sleeve actress revealed that she has some regrets about the rose petal bath scene. When asked about it, Se-young said that wasn’t feeling her best while shooting that scene and she felt bad for Lee Jun-ho. The 30-year-old actress said, “The filming of that scene had to be called off as I wasn’t in a great condition when we were halfway in. I felt apologetic towards Lee Jun-ho as he had put in a lot of effort to prepare his physique for that scene.”

Here’s the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이준호 (@le2jh)

However, the actress did mention that the scene was her favourite one, despite the difficulties. Well, we can easily vouch that not only shooting but it was one of the most favourite scenes for the fans as well, who were watching it. The audience were completely mesmerised by Lee Jun-ho‘s deadly and sexy avatar with his six-pack body and low-pitched voice.

For this 3-minute shower scene, Lee Jun-ho had to prepare for a long time. Earlier in an interview, the 33-year-old actor had said, “I have to shoot a bath scene in this drama, so I have been on a diet for a long time. It was so hard.” Even when the -the-scenes video of the shower scene was released online, Jun-ho was seen working out to grow his thoracic muscles and doing push-ups exactly before shooting the bath scene.

