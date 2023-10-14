When your protector becomes the attacker – it creates a deep pain that probably never gets healed. That’s what happened with the popular South Korean girl band FIFTY FIFTY. We have all sung our hearts out and danced to every beat of CUPID, but do you know how much pain the members of that band who sang the song endured? Reports of them facing mistreatment from their label ATTRAKT have been doing rounds for a long time, and now, the members have finally mustered up the courage to speak up.

K-pop bands facing mistreatment from their labels is nothing new. Many artists have often spoken about the horrifying incidents that they have faced over the time period. And now, FIFTY FIFTY members have made those claims against their label.

Apart from BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, and other girl bands, FIFTY FIFTY (Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena) is another South Korean group that has been creating quite a buzz in the market. If they are such a big band in the Korean music world, they probably get the best care from their label, no? Well, their allegations against ATTRAKT seem otherwise.

Recently, in a detailed Instagram post, the FIFTY FIFTY members shared their horrifying incidents with their label ATTRAKT and asked for help. “We had to endure despite fainting because we couldn’t give up the blood, sweat, and tears that we poured into performing on stage! We ask that you understand our pain. We want to be protected.

*All citizens have rights as humans to pursue happiness with dignity.

We are apologetic and bow our heads to those who have had to watch this unfortunate situation. Still, we remain hopeful that we will be able to perform for fans again. We will muster up the courage to talk about our pains. How much longer do we need to hurt to receive proper care?

Injuries are like air to idols — they will always be around. We were able to perform because of our desperate desire to keep making music. We know that this is what it takes to achieve our irreplaceable dreams of making music, and so we are rooting for all the artists who are going through this. But we can’t say that the things we went through were normal and minimize them. Even when a member had to call an ambulance alone, barefoot, due to pain, and even we fainted, there was nobody to protect us. We had to carry the members on our back to the emergency room.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FiFi (@fifi_fifi1118)

After their collective statement, each member shared the incidents they faced during their board meetings, on-stage performances, recording CUPID, and more. Saena wrote, “Because of my harsh diet, I have been losing hair, and without medicine, I am unable to have my period. It took my hormones six months to stabilize, and my anorexia and bulimia were so bad I had once only weighed 39kg.”

“Since my debut, I have been suffering from tremors and headaches, and I would blackout often. I went to a psychiatrist and was diagnosed with severe anxiety and social phobias. Despite struggling and needing courage to ride cars, elevators, and even going outside, the label did nothing to help me. I never knew when my symptoms would get worse, so I was always in fear, but I never received help from the label. I had to rely on myself and medicine, and without the medicine, I would faint. Once, due to trying to hide my anxiety at an upcoming meeting with the label’s board members, I ripped the skin in between my fingers. I went to the hospital to treat the wound because over-the-counter treatment wasn’t enough, but suddenly, all I saw was white, and I fainted at the hospital,” Sio revealed.

Sio further added, “The doctor put me on a respirator and called 119 (emergency responders). At the time, I was away from my parents, so a manager was my guardian, but despite hearing everything that had happened from the emergency responder, they only told me to take a cab to the dormitory. I’ve had countless amount of similar episodes since, but the label did nothing and didn’t offer any condolences. This is traumatic for me, and it hurts me that this is something people can use to make fun of me. At the beginning of my debut, I had to go to a university hospital due to problems with my stomach and was told that if I didn’t want my kidneys to go into dialysis, then I had to start eating healthy, but the label insisted that I remain on a diet. Although the label claimed that our health was first, they would become hypocrites when we gained even a few grams of weight.”

On the other hand, Aran shared how she was asked to join the band as soon as her gall bladder surgery was over. “I had to remove my gall bladder at 19. The gall bladder that was removed looked diseased and much older. It represented me,” she penned.

Aran further explained, “The planned surgery was pushed back to early April. I tried my best to fulfill my duties to the label and members. I did my best to film and record for the time I’d be away recovering. Because I wouldn’t be able to practice normally after returning, I asked to be given enough time to recover. But one week after surgery, I was asked by the label when I would be returning, which stressed me out, and then I was offered to film a commercial in early June. After we filed the lawsuit, people I’d never met would come to my house and knock loudly and wait for hours, saying they wanted to talk, which scared me. After that, my heart closed, and I went through a hard time during which I couldn’t even look at my family.”

“There was no sincere condolence and understanding. Even during all of the crazy rumors, I couldn’t eat or sleep due to the side effects of the surgery, and I lost 7kg in a month. Because I couldn’t even stand for long, I was afraid to start anything. Without ever receiving any help, I was sacrificed to the rumors. I can’t begin to list the pain my family went through at this time. We were little machines to the label that had to move until we couldn’t. I was no longer in the condition to sing,” the K-pop idol added.

Well, it’s just too much. What these idols went through is something we can never understand. What are your thoughts about ATTRAKT’s hypocrisy?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When Jimin Was On The Verge Of Losing His Chance To Debut With BTS For This Reason, The K-Pop Singer Once Confessed “Jin Said I Might Get Kicked Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News